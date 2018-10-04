Thunder Bay police response avoids potentially 'more tragic outcome' in parking lot pursuit, SIU says

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) won't pursue any charges against Thunder Bay, Ont., police officers involved in an arrest of a man who fell from a south-side parking garage.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2020.

According to the SIU report, police received a 911 call that the man, who was armed with a hunting knife, was breaking windows in the area of May Street South.

Officers were dispatched, and the first two officers on the scene found the man in the area of May Street South and George Street.

He was holding the knife in his left hand, and behaving strangely, according to the report.

The SIU said the man had earlier consumed a significant amount of crack cocaine and purple fentanyl.

The officers drew their firearms and repeatedly told the man to drop the knife, according to the report. However, he was non-responsive and incoherent, holding onto the knife and occasionally running with it in the direction of the officers, before stopping and turning back.

The SIU said officers attempted to de-escalate, asking the man what was wrong, but he "seemed oblivious to their presence at times" and began walking north on George Street toward Victoria Avenue East, with the officers following at a distance.

During this time, one of the officers described what was happening over his police radio, and asked for another officer with a conducted energy weapon to attend in case a less-lethal weapon was needed

Confronted by mall security

Meanwhile, the report said, the man travelled across Victoria Avenue East, and then south on Brodie Street toward the east entrance of Victoriaville mall, where he broke the glass on the doors with his knife and entered the building.

Police also entered the mall, following the man as he proceeded toward the food court, where he was confronted by two security guards, the SIU said.

Police warned the security guards about the knife, and directed them away from the scene.

The man then entered the Thunder Bay Civic Centre, again by breaking some glass with his knife, according to the report.

The SIU said officers followed shortly after; however, unknown to them, the man had climbed a set of stairs, and gained access to the parking garage adjoining the mall.

Police, meanwhile, searched the civic centre for the man, before making their way to the parking garage, as well.

Other responding officers set up around the parking garage in an attempt to contain the man until he was located.

The report said officers searched the multiple levels of the parking garage, but were unable to find the man.

Fall from third level

However, outside, an officer heard moaning from nearby; the source was the man, who had fallen from the third level of the parking garage, the SIU said.

He was placed under arrest and taken to hospital. The hunting knife was located beside him on the ground, according to the report.

During its investigation, the SIU interviewed and reviewed the notes of the two officers who initially responded to the call.

SIU investigators also interviewed 9 witness officers, and reviewed the notes of two others. Four civilian witnesses were also interviewed, as was the 45-year-old man, identified as the complainant.

The SIU also reviewed the complainant's medical records.

Security camera footage from Victoriaville mall, and the civic centre, was reviewed, as were 911 calls and police communications.

In his decision, SIU director Joseph Martino said it was apparent that the officers involved "did not transgress the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law in the manner in which they pursued and ultimately arrested the complainant."

"They could have adopted a more aggressive posture at various points during the encounter, but that might well have led to a more tragic outcome given the Complainant's knife and the officers' firearms," Martino wrote.

"Alternatively, they might have withdrawn or kept a further distance from the Complainant, but neither of these options were realistic in the circumstances."