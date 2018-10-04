SIU investigates reported injury sustained by Sioux Lookout man while in OPP custody

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is probing a reported injury sustained by a Sioux Lookout man while he was in OPP custody.

OPP said officers were called to a Sioux Lookout business at about 7:15 p.m. November 29 with reports of a disturbance.

An intoxicated man was found at the scene. He was arrested, lodged at the Sioux Lookout OPP detachment that night, and released unconditionally the next day.

However, on December 3, the man returned to the detachment and reported he had been injured while in custody.

OPP then notified the SIU.

No further details have yet been provided.