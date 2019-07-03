Thunder Bay OPP officer charged with sexual assault, SIU says

An investigation by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has led to a sexual assault charge against an Ontario Provincial Police officer in Thunder Bay, according to the police watchdog.

In a written release on Wednesday, the interim director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, said the charge comes from an incident that allegedly occurred in the early 2000's.

Investigators started looking into the incident after being contacted by the OPP in February 2019 regarding a reported sexual assault against a woman sometime between April 2001 and March of 2002.

As a result, 43-year-old OPP Const. John Hayes from the Thunder Bay OPP detachment is charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is expected to appear in court July 16.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.