No charges issued against Thunder Bay police officer over man's injury during arrest: SIU

Ontario's SIU won't pursue any charges against a Thunder Bay police officer over injuries sustained by a man during an arrest earlier this year.

The incident occurred at about 12 p.m. on April 29, when the officer came across the man while on patrol. The man was wanted on outstanding warrants, and the officer attempted to arrest him.

The man fled on foot, entering a house on Marks Street North, and made his way to the second-floor balcony, where he climbed over the railing and crouched down on the outer ledge, attempting to hide behind a sheet or rug that was hung over the railing.

The SIU said the officer went out onto the balcony, looked over the railing and saw the man, who by then was hanging from the eavestrough. The man then let go and fell to the ground.

The man then fled to the rear of the property and the officer pursued before returning to his police vehicle in front of the home and leaving the scene.

The man then reappeared at the front of the home and went to the house next door and started banging on the front door. The officer returned to the scene and arrested the man without incident.

Paramedics then arrived and took the man to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken foot and injured finger.

SIU investigators interviewed four civilian witnesses. The officer declined an interview, which he SIU said is within his rights.

Communications recordings, officer notes, and various other documents were also reviewed.

SIU director Joseph Martino stated in his ruling that the officer was doing his duty while pursuing the man, as dispatch had informed the officer the man had outstanding warrants.

The events on the balcony "happened very quickly leaving the [officer] no real opportunity to prevent the fall."

Further, Martino states, evidence indicates there was no physical contact between the officer and the man prior to his fall.