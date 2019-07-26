No criminal liability for OPP over man's injury while in custody: SIU

There is no criminal liability for Red Lake OPP officers over an injury suffered by a man while he was in their custody, the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said.

The SIU has discontinued its investigation into the incident, which occurred at the Red Lake OPP detachment on the evening of Sept. 13.

According to a statement from interim SIU director Joseph Martino, Red Lake OPP had arrested a 31-year-old man for public intoxication.

The man was put in a cell at the detachment, and about 40 minutes later, he tripped over the cell's toilet and struck his head against the cell door. The man was then taken to hospital for treatment.

SIU investigators found the man was checked regularly while he was in the cell, and medical attention was provided promptly following his fall.

"Consequently, as it is apparent based on the SIU's preliminary inquiries that there is no potential criminal liability arising on the part of any police [officers] in connection with the man's period in custody and whatever injury he may have sustained as a result of his fall, the investigation is hereby discontinued, and the file closed," Martino said.