SIU investigates sexual assault allegations against OPP officers in Pikangikum

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating allegations against provincial police officers that women on Pikangikum First Nation were sexually assaulted.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU said Wednesday.

In a release, the SIU said it was notified by Ontario Provincial Police about the complaints.

The civilian law enforcement agency conducts criminal investigations into allegations involving police that are linked to serious injury, death or sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the allegations, whether direct or indirect, is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529, or via the agency's website.

No further information was provided by the SIU.

Chief and council of Pikangikum expelled the OPP from the community in March, citing allegations of incidents involving police officers working in the community.

In April, the OPP and Pikangikum reached a new agreement, and police were allowed back into the community.