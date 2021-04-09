No charges against Thunder Bay police after teenager suffers broken collarbone in Jan. 2021 arrest: SIU

The director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has ruled there is no basis to proceed with charges against the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) after a teenager suffered a broken collarbone while being arrested in January 2021, noting there is no suggestion the arresting officer purposely tackled the youth, and slippery winter conditions may have been a factor.

The incident occurred in the evening of Jan. 23, 2021, when city police were dispatched to an apartment building on Academy Drive after two 9-1-1 calls were made about someone kicking the front entrance door, the SIU report stated.

A 16-year-old male was found at the scene, where he admitted to and apologized for breaking the glass of the front door, the SIU said.

The report stated that while police officers were contacting the building manager, the teenager started running. One of the two responding officers chased after the teenager, and upon catching him, "grabbed the back of his coat and left arm."

The SIU investigation found that "the ground was slippery with snow and ice, and both parties fell, the officer landing on the [teenager] in part."

The teen was then handcuffed and taken to the police station, before being transported to hospital and diagnosed with "a fractured left clavicle," the SIU said.

After reviewing evidence and testimony of what happened that evening, SIU Director Joseph Martino ruled "there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the [officer] committed a criminal offence in connection with the [teenager's] arrest and injury."

Martino added in the report that the officer was within his rights in chasing after the 16-year-old, and there was no suggestion that the officer purposely tackled the teen, nor was "unduly aggressive in his approach."

In conclusion, Martino wrote, "while I accept that the fall was likely the cause of the Complainant's injury, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the [officer] conducted himself unlawfully."

The mandate of SIU is to investigate the conduct of law enforcement officials when their actions may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm.