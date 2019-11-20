SIU probing death of man in Lac Seul First Nation from fatal gunshot wound

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is probing the death of a 38-year-old man in Lac Seul First Nation, who is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said they have invoked their mandate, after the man died on Tuesday. The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police when there is a death, serious injury or sexual assault.

A written news release from the SIU said officers with the Lac Seul Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home in the northwestern Ontario community on Monday where a man had barricaded himself inside. Police set up a perimeter and made attempts to contact the man.

On Tuesday morning, the OPP's tactical response unit took control. The SIU said officers entered the home and soon after, the man sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Kenora.

The SIU is publicly appealing for anyone with information to contact the lead investigator and upload any video of the incident to their website.