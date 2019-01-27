SIU seeks witnesses after man in Kenora reports injury following arrest by OPP

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has launched a probe into an arrest in Kenora, Ont., last month.

In a media release, the SIU stated that, based on preliminary information, the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2018. An OPP officer reportedly observed a vehicle travelling on Highway 17, and, "as a result of the officer's interest in the vehicle," the 49-year-old male driver pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant at Highway 17 and River Drive.

The SIU said there was an "interaction" between the man and the officer, and the man was arrested and taken to the Kenora OPP detachment.

The man then said he was in pain, and was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with what the SIU called a "serious injury."

No further details about the reported incident were provided.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case and they've identified one subject officer and eight witness officers.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The agency is asking anyone who has any information about the incident to contact them.