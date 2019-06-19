Kenora man's death in hospital after break and enter arrest prompts SIU investigation

The Ontario's civilian police watchdog says they have been called in to look into an incident involving a 35-year-old man who was arrested after a break and enter in Kenora, Ont., earlier this month, and died in a Winnipeg hospital a week later.

According to a written statement from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to a business on Park Street for a break and enter at around 11:15 p.m. on June 10.

Inside the business the officers located the man and arrested him.

He was then transported to hospital in Kenora for treatment and then airlifted to a hospital in Winnipeg where he died on June 15, the release said.

A post-mortem was held in Winnipeg on June 17.

The SIU said three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. It is also asking for anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.