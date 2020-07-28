Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing the death of a man in Thunder Bay more than a decade ago.

The SIU said the 50-year-old died in hospital at about 3 a.m. ET on April 1, 2010.

Earlier that morning, at about 1:45 a.m. ET, police were dispatched to the Royal Edward Arms on May Street South. Two officers removed the man from the building and left him out front.

The officers then left the area, the SIU said.

About a half-hour later, the man was found to be on the ground in medical distress, and another police vehicle was flagged down.

An ambulance took the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU did not provide any further details.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.