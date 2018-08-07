Ontario's SIU halts investigation into incident in Fort Frances

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit announced Tuesday it has halted an investigation into injuries sustained by a Fort Frances man in July, saying the injuries were self-inflicted.

The 28-year-old man was arrested after a domestic incident at a home in the northwestern Ontario community on the evening of July 2, the SIU said in a written release.

On the next day, while the man was in seated in the prisoner's box in court, he became agitated, and "purposefully struck his head on the prisoner box railing causing his head to bleed," the SIU stated.

Two Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were standing on either side of the prisoner box, several feet away. One of the officers intervened, and the man was taken to La Verendyre Hospital in the town.

"The medical evidence received by the SIU indicates the man suffered a non-serious injury," said SIU acting director Joseph Martino. "Further, the evidence from persons present at the time is uncontested that the injury was self-inflicted. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident."