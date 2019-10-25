SIU ends reopened Kenora, Ont. investigation of 29-year-old man's death

The province's civilian police watchdog has closed their Kenora, Ont. probe into the death of a man who was alleged to have been assaulted by officers shortly before his death.

The Special Investigations Unit on Friday announced they terminated their reopened investigation of the 29-year-old man's death.





According to the SIU, provincial police officers and paramedics responded to a Washagamis Bay residence on the morning of March 5, 2018 and found a man in medical distress. The man was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

An initial investigation was opened after the SIU received an allegation that the man had been assaulted by OPP officers in Kenora about a week before he died. An autopsy found no serious injuries, including no recent or visible fractures. At the time, a pathologist gave a preliminary determination that there were healing fractures but they existed weeks or months prior to the man's death.

The cause of death was determined to be pneumonia and the first investigation was terminated in April 2018.

In May 2019, the case was reopened after the coroner's office notified the SIU that the pathologist's opinion differed from the preliminary opinion, and that the rib fractures had taken place between three to six days earlier than the man's death.

The reopened investigation included identifying and interviewing police witnesses.

Last month, the pathologist changed the opinion and was of the view that there was no evidence of any recent rib fractures and though there were signs of healed fractures, the injuries would have happened weeks before death.

"Based on a review of the pathologist's addendum to the Report of Postmortem Examination, it is apparent that the SIU's re-opened investigation is no further ahead than when it started," SIU interim director Joseph Martino said in a written statement. "The evidence of healed rib fractures gathered at autopsy could not have been caused by the assault that is alleged to have occurred on Feb. 27, 2018."

"Accordingly, as there are no grounds to suspect that a police officer or officers had anything to do with the rib fractures in question, or the man's death, the SIU is once again without jurisdiction to further investigate the matter."