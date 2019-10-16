Dryden OPP officer justified in use of force during December arrest: SIU

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will not lay charges against a Dryden OPP officer over a December arrest, after determining the officer was justified in using force.

The arrest occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 12, after Dryden OPP officers responded to a call about a dispute involving a firearm at a property on Highway 665.

According to the SIU report, the subject officer, along with two witness officers, arrived at the property at about 4:45 p.m.

The complainant placed his shotgun in his pickup truck before angrily confronting the officers. The subject officer asked where the gun was located, but the complainant didn't respond.

Soon after, the subject officer saw the shotgun inside the pickup truck, and moved toward the complainant to arrest him, taking hold of the complainant's arm and bringing it around his back.

Fractured wrist

The complainant resisted slightly, the SIU said, prompting the officer to employ a wrist lock, and the subject officer and one witness officer handcuffed him and put him in a police vehicle for transport back to the station.

A few hours later, the complainant, while in a cell at the detachment, complained his wrist was sore. He was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a fractured wrist.

In his ruling, SIU interim director Joseph Martino writes there is evidence to suggest the complainant's injury occurred prior to his interaction with police — specifically, when he fired his shotgun earlier — "the more likely scenario suggests it happened when the [subject officer] applied the wrist lock."

However, Martino writes, the subject officer "was dealing with an intoxicated and belligerent individual whom he had reason to believe had just threatened the lives of four individuals with a firearm. He was entitled to meet the complainant's resistance, minimal though it may have been, quickly, firmly and resolutely."

Further, Martino writes, while complainant was being handcuffed, none of the witnesses reported his wincing in pain, or otherwise complaining about what was taking place.

"In conclusion, though it may well be that the [subject officer] caused the complainant's injury through the wrist lock he applied, the force in question was legally justified and there are therefore no grounds for proceeding with charges in this case," Martino stated.