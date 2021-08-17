Dryden OPP officers cleared after man injured while in custody

Provincial police in Dryden have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing after a 19-year-old was left with a fractured elbow while in custody.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on Thursday announced it had cleared the officers involved in the incident, which happened in May.

The SIU report said the individual was arrested during the early morning hours of May 12 and taken into custody for violating terms of his release.

While in a cell at the Dryden OPP detachment, video surveillance showed the man becoming combative and belligerent with officers. Officers attempted to place a security gown on the man, but he resisted, leading to a struggle. During that struggle, one of the officers heard a popping sound and the man showed signs of the injury.

SIU director Joseph Martino said he is satisfied the use of force was not excessive, and aside from one knee strike, did not involve punching, kicking or any other form of striking.