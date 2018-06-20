No charges against OPP officer over injuries to Sioux Lookout man: SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says no excessive force was used in the 2016 arrest of a Sioux Lookout man who later claimed he was injured in the incident.

In a report released Tuesday, SIU director Tony Loparco stated the agency was notified about the incident on May 18, 2017, after the OPP received a complaint from the Office of the Independent Police Review Director about the arrest.

The arrest itself had occurred o the afternoon of November 10, 2016. The OPP's Sioux Lookout detachment received a 911 call about the man, who was intoxicated. The caller was concerned about the man's safety.

Two officers responded, and found the man asleep under a dump truck outside a commercial building. He was, the SIU report states, very intoxicated, and he was arrested for public intoxication.

The man was placed in an OPP cruiser and taken to the detachment, where he was lodged.

Two fractured ribs

While there, the man complained about pain in his heart and kidney, and was taken to the local hospital later that evening for examination. X-rays determined the man had two fractured ribs.

The SIU sent three investigators, who interviewed the subject officer, three witness officers, two police employees, and a civilian witness. The investigators also reviewed video captured in the OPP detachment, officers' notes, radio communication records, and other OPP documents.

In his decision, Loparco writes that the man, in his statement, said he was drinking, when an officer grabbed him, knocked him down, and kicked him in the ribs.

However, the civilian witness's statement contradicts the man's version of events "in every material way," including the degree of the man's intoxication, the number of officers who responded to the call, and what occurred during the arrest, Loparco writes.

The civilian witness did not see the man fall to the ground, or either responding officer kick him. The witness, Loparco said, wasn't "concerned in any way by the officers' treatment" of the man.

The civilian witness's evidence confirmed that of the two responding officers, Loparco writes, who told the SIU that the man was already on the ground when they arrived. The officers found the man heavily intoxicated and both noted the man didn't resist and they used no force when they placed him inside the police cruiser.

Injuries may have occurred earlier

Loparco states "while it is very possible that the complainant was knocked down and kicked in the ribs causing him two fractures, I find that was not done by either of the police constables who responded to the 911 call."

It may have happened prior to their arrival, and "perhaps the complainant has fused the two incidents together in his mind as one, due to his state of sobriety at the time," the report states.

Loparco goes on to say "there are no reasonable grounds upon which to believe that either police officer employed an excessive use of force against the complainant, nor that they were the cause of his injuries."