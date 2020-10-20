SIU to investigate death of 37-year-old man in Atikokan, Ont.

The death of a 37-year-old man, while in Ontario Provincial Police custody in Atikokan, will be probed by the province's Special Investigations Unit.

Provincial police on Tuesday confirmed the SIU had invoked its mandate to investigate the case.

Police said the man was arrested and brought into custody on Sunday evening after receiving a report he had violated bail conditions.

According to police, the man then went into medical distress within three hours of being arrested. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU investigates cases involving death or serious injuries that occur while in police custody, or during an interaction with police.