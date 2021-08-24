SIU finds no police wrongdoing in Atikokan custody death

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no reason to charge OPP officers over the death of a 37-year-old man while he was in custody in Atikokan last year.

In a media release issued Monday, the SIU said its investigation stemmed from the arrest of the man in Atikokan on Oct. 18, 2020.

The man was arrested for breaching the terms of his release and placed in a cell. The SIU said officers were aware the man was at risk of self-ham, so his clothing was removed and a civilian guard was brought in to monitor him.

The guard notified an officer when the man fell from the bench onto the floor in the cell and became unresponsive. The SIU said the officer rattled the cell bars and was able to get a verbal reaction from the man.

Minutes later, the guard alerted the officer that the man had stopped breathing, and paramedics were called. The man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed the man's death was due to hypertensive heart disease, with fentanyl and methadone toxicity, the SIU said.

In his ruling, SIU Director Joseph Martino said officers didn't have any reason to believe the man had taken fentanyl and methadone, and the man had denied consuming any drugs when he was brought to the police station.

The SIU assigned three investigator and one forensic investigator, to the case. Seven civilian witnesses, one police employee, and one police officer were interviewed.