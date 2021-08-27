2 killed in motor vehicle collision at Sistonens Corners on Saturday night

The driver and passenger of a tractor trailer were killed in a motor vehicle collision at Sistonens Corners on Saturday night, OPP said.

The crash, west of Thunder Bay, occurred at about 10:19 p.m. and also involved a pickup truck.

OPP said the tractor trailer was westbound on Highway 102 when it struck the pickup, which was travelling on Highway 11/17.

Police said the passenger of the tractor trailer was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver later died in hospital.

The four occupants of the pickup were also taken to hospital with what OPP said were serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Sections of highways 102 and 11/17 were closed until just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday due to the investigation.

No further details have been provided.