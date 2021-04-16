Sip the flavours of the boreal forest with tea from this Thunder Bay company

While Lee-Ann Chevrette's love of the outdoors has been lifelong, an experience she had on a solo canoe trip in Quetico Provincial Park about a dozen years ago was particularly inspirational.

Chevrette is the primary harvester of the wild items in her teas. (Supplied by Lee-Ann Chevrette)

"I just felt so alive and so happy," she said. "I felt like like I wanted to capture of the essence of the feeling that I had ... I wanted to bottle it," she said.

A selection of plants gathered from the boreal forest. (Supplied by Lee-Ann Chevrette)

Shortly after, Boreal Forest Teas was born. The business — which started in 2009 — blends organic cultivated herbs with wild harvested plants from the boreal forest.

Tap on the player to hear more.

Up North 8:02 Northern Nosh: Boreal Forest Teas Jonathan Pinto spoke with Lee-Ann Chevrette, owner of Boreal Forest Teas in Thunder Bay. The business blends organic cultivated herbs with wild harvested plants from the boreal forest. Jonathan started by asking how the business began. 8:02

For more about Boreal Forest Teas, head to their website.

Boreal Forest Teas are available online and in stores in the Thunder Bay region. (Supplied by Lee-Ann Chevrette)

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.