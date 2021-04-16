Sip the flavours of the boreal forest with tea from this Thunder Bay company
Boreal Forest Teas blends cultivated herbs with plants from the boreal forest
While Lee-Ann Chevrette's love of the outdoors has been lifelong, an experience she had on a solo canoe trip in Quetico Provincial Park about a dozen years ago was particularly inspirational.
"I just felt so alive and so happy," she said. "I felt like like I wanted to capture of the essence of the feeling that I had ... I wanted to bottle it," she said.
Shortly after, Boreal Forest Teas was born. The business — which started in 2009 — blends organic cultivated herbs with wild harvested plants from the boreal forest.
