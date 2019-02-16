Students and staff at the Sioux Narrows Public School are celebrating a big achievement on Thursday after winning the top spot for a video submission for Community Living Ontario's 2019 Together We're Better contest.

The contest, opened to students in Ontario between the ages of 4 to 14, challenged students to submit a video, story or poem that shows what it means to be included as students with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

"We have a diverse group of kids in our class and about 11 of them have individualized education plans, out of 18," Sioux Narrows Public School junior teacher, Kelsey Craven explained.

Having previously worked with the Community Living Association in Kenora, Ont., Craven said she knew very well what the challenge was about and got "really excited" when she saw a chance to participate with her own classroom students.

"They're just a special group of kids and they completely understand that everyone is different and they just naturally practice acceptance and inclusion everyday," Craven added, "so making the video was just effortless and fun for them."

With a total of about 34 students, Sioux Narrows Public School is a small community school "with only two classrooms"; one for kids from Grades 4 through 6 and another for primary students in Kindergarten to Grade 3.

She said for her students, "it's easy to initially be inclusive" because they are all different in age.

Kelsey Crave is the junior teacher at Sioux Narrows Public School. She teaches a class with students from Grades 4 through 6. (Kelsey Craven)

"There's rarely a situation in our class where someone is left out or off to the side because they naturally gravitate to including people and they enjoy spending time with one another," she said, adding that to them, "having a happier life ... is to be a part of everybody elses.

The school won first place in the group submissions and will soon be celebrating with a pizza party.

"They were just so excited and they were so proud of themselves," Craven said, "and I was so proud of them."