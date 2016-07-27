Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls gets provincial economic development funds

Ontario says it's investing $8,500 in an economic development intiative for the Township of Sioiux Narrows-Nestor Falls.

Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Greg Rickford announced the money, from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC), will be used to review and update the township's Highway Corridor Redevelopment Plan.

The project will identify opportunities for economic growth and prosperity along the Highway 71 corridor, according to a news release issued Thursday by the province. The new plan will identify shovel-ready projects along the corridor, including tourist attractions, look at improved boat access to Lake of the Woods, and identify new sites for potential development.

"Supporting community development projects like this one allows northern communities to be ready to respond to economic opportunities and challenges," Rickford said in a statement.

Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls mayor Norbert Dufresne said the support ensures the municipality is able to meet the current and future economic development needs of the community.