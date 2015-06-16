Sioux Narrows, Ont. man fined for careless hunting, failing to wear orange attire

A Sioux Narrows, Ont. man has been fined after being caught shooting down a roadway during a decoy operation organized by conservation officers.

A Kenora judge last month fined the man $7,500 for careless hunting, as well as an additional $300 for failing to wear hunting orange.

A written news release issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said conservation officers set up decoy deer along Maybrun Road, a well used forest access road off Highway 71 north of Sioux Narrows after receiving reports of unsafe hunting in the area.

The man was seen stopping his vehicle, getting out and firing his rifle down the road at a decoy deer.

The judge also imposed a six-month hunting licence suspension and the man will need to retake the hunter education program before being able to buy another licence.