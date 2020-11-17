Sioux Narrows-based outfitter collecting winter clothes for needy people in Kenora

An outfitting business in Sioux Narrows, Ont. has put the call out to anyone with winter items that they don't need.

Crawford's Camp is asking people to donate warm clothing they have been storing and not using.

Matt Rydberg is the owner of Crawford's Camp.

He said it is getting colder every day and the need for these warm items is especially critical in 2020.

"This year, a lot of people are down on their luck," said Rydberg. "And when you drive around in town, I mean, a lot of us didn't have the greatest year ourselves, but to see people that are out in the cold…it pulls at your heartstrings."

Rydberg said they got the idea for the drive while digging through some winter clothing bags and finding garments that were no longer being used.

He said they were going to just collect their own items and bring them to the Kenora Fellowship Centre for distribution.

But then they decided to arrange a drop-off point at the camp for people in the Sioux Narrows/Nestor Falls area who might also want to donate.

Rydberg said the list of potential items that would be useful is long.

"I mean winter jackets, old ski pants, especially boots, warm socks, long johns, even gloves, hats and stuff like that," he said. "They can protect people from the elements. A lot of these people are trying to find places to live on the street or getting into the shelter. And I mean, just that little extra layer is going to help every bit."

Rydberg said people in the Sioux Narrows/Nestor Falls area can drop items off, or arrange to have them picked up by staff of the camp before November 26.

He said people can message them through the Crawford's Camp Facebook page.

Rydberg said all the donated items will then be transported to the Fellowship Centre in Kenora for distribution.