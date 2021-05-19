Provincial COVID-19 regulations, a continuing provincial lockdown and lack of a regional approach are some of the key reasons Andrew Nisly says he will shut down his businesses in Sioux Narrows, Ont., this summer.

Nisly, who owns Bridge, a gift shop and the Neighbourhood Eatery, said changing provincial rules make it difficult to predict if he will be able to make enough to stay afloat this summer. Instead, Nisly said he will close and sell off his assets and move to California for another business venture.

He also has resigned from his town council seat in the Municipality of Sioux Narrows - Nestor Falls, as well as posts with the Kenora District Services Board and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.

"How many times over the past year have we seen, you know, bad news in bite-sized pieces,"Nisly said, referring to lockdowns that get extended multiple times.

"It's to the point where I don't think there's any faith left in the business community to believe the province, even if they would give us some good news."

The Neighbourhood Eatery in Sioux Narrows, Ont., owned by the Nisly's, is now closed because of continuing COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario. (The Neighbourhood Eatery/Facebook)

Nisly said he is also frustrated with his local MPP, Greg Rickford, who has said in the past the lockdown was extended for just an additional few weeks for the benefit of the province.

"It's just, it's frustrating to see the province have a plan and multiple times just completely go against it to lump us in with southern Ontario," Nisly said, noting that he is positive clientele will not drive from southern Ontario to his business in Sioux Narrows for lunch.

The closure of the Canada - U.S. border was also a frustration, Nisly said, but it is really provincial rules that are making it impossible for him to make ends meet.

"We were in a position where we could have made things work if we were regionally allowed to operate on, you know, the framework that the province had originally put out. There's been lots of Canadian business to be had," he said.

Nisly had previously opened up his restaurant in the winter, defying provincial rules, in a bid to keep the restaurant open for snowmobiling traffic. While he said business was great for the few days he opened, police made it clear he would face large fines if he continued to do so.

"Quite honestly, even if restrictions were magically lifted in the next few days, we're in a position where we're not really trusting government at this point to [pull] the emergency brake at any time and go against the opening plan. So we're out of resources, and we're out of energy to continue on here," he said.

"I think for the most part, the public has just completely lost faith in the decision making and even why these rules are put in place. And we're getting to a point where people aren't following the restrictions anyway."

6:43 Andrew Nisly: Covid Frustrations One business owner in Sioux Narrows says he's lost faith in Ontario's COVID regulations. He's shutting down, and moving across the border to start a business there. 6:43

"So they're not doing any good in curbing the spread of the virus. But what it is doing is just cutting the legs out of small business in the meantime."