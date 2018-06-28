The mayor of a northwestern Ontario town that still doesn't have natural gas service, says he's hoping the provincial government will reconsider its decision to close a program, run through the Green Ontario Fund, that would have helped residents in the community cut down on heating costs.

The community planned to launch its Wood Heat Exchange program this week, said Sioux Lookout Mayor Doug Lawrance. It would have allowed people to apply for rebates to help with the cost of replacing older wood stoves, with new, more efficient wood-heating systems.

"So people would be able to save money on the cost of wood, and also be kinder to the environment," he said.

But just days before the launch, the town was notified that the program was being scrapped, Lawrance said.

"In a way it's a little bit of a bomb for us, because we [pushed] hard for natural gas and we [didn't] get it," he continued. "So when this came out, it was a way of saying, 'we've achieved something.'

"And now we're back to square one," Lawrance said. "We've achieved nothing, with the cancellation of the program, in terms of giving some people relief on heating costs."

Many people in Sioux Lookout rely on wood as a primary source of heat, or as a backup or secondary source to supplement electric heat, oil or propane furnaces or boilers, he said.

Sioux Lookout wasn't the only community counting on the new program. According to a government release issued in May, wood heat pilot programs were also to be launched in Wawa, Wiikwemikoong and the Nishnawbe Aski Nation's territory.

The municipalities of Sioux Lookout and Wawa are both calling on the government to allow the programs to go ahead.

"The new government ... is sworn in on Friday, so to be fair, we'll give them a chance to reconsider this," Lawrance said.

"And we'll be advocating ... for the reinstatement of this program."