Sioux Lookout warns of low water levels at boat launches

The Municipality of Sioux Lookout is asking people to use caution using boat launches due to very low water levels.

Brian MacKinnon, Sioux Lookout's manager of corporate services and municipal clerk, said staff are monitoring water levels at the municipality's nine boat launches and posting warning signs as needed.

"Water levels on area lakes this year are extraordinarily low," MacKinnon said Wednesday. "Perhaps even an all-time low. And as a result, there's a number of unexpected hazards for boaters on the lake, but also at the local boat launches."

"So we're urging everyone who uses our boat launches to exercise some extra caution when launching from and approaching the boat launches," he said. "It's really important that that folks pay very careful attention this year."

Low water levels could lead boats to collide with underwater hazards, such as rocks, and cause damage to hulls or motors.

"This is the first year that we've seen the water levels this low, certainly in recent memory," he said. "Water levels do fluctuate in our lakes from season to season and year to year. But this is certainly, by far, the most significant drop in water levels."

MacKinnon said the municipality has not yet received any reports of damaged boats, but issued the warning as a preventative measure.