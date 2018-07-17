Sioux Lookout OPP investigates vandalism at town beach

Sioux Lookout OPP are investigating after two cement flower planters near the Sioux Lookout Town Beach were vandalized twice over the last few days.

Officers said while they were on patrol at approximately 4:13 a.m. on July 14, they found that someone had torn all the flowers from the planters and threw them on Wellington Street.

On July 17 in the early morning hours, officers found the same two cement flower plants vandalized again.

According to a written statement on Tuesday, officers patrolled the area but was unable to find any suspects.

The OPP is asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Sioux Lookout OPP or Crime Stoppers.