Vandalism leads to installation of additional security measures in Sioux Lookout

The Town of Sioux Lookout is taking steps to increase security at one of its outdoor recreation areas following an increase in vandalism while it's been closed due to the provincial stay-at-home order.

In a media release issued last week, the municipality said it has installed additional security cameras around some municipal properties due to vandalism.

Sioux Lookout manager of corporate services and municipal clerk Brian MacKinnon said in a statement provided to CBC News on Monday that the measures apply to certain areas within the Third Avenue Recreation Complex, which have been vandalized in recent days.

"We understand that some members of the public are frustrated with the provincial stay-at-home orders and, specifically, that these provincial orders are requiring the municipality to keep outdoor recreational amenities closed at this time, but we do ask for cooperation and adherence to the provincial orders," the statement reads.

"We want these amenities to be available for use once the stay-at-home order is rescinded, and vandalism only hurts our community – such damage must be paid for by the taxpayers of Sioux Lookout."

The specific nature of the vandalism wasn't disclosed, and no further details about the security measures were provided, as the municipality said doing so may have an impact on their effectiveness.

The municipality has announced all outdoor sports facilities, multi-use fields, and public picnic areas are closed, due to the provincial stay-at-home order.

That includes all baseball diamonds, soccer fields, golf courses, bike and stake parks, and all basketball, tennis, and bocce courts.

Sioux Lookout has also closed its municipal office, public works garage, fire hall, and airport administration building to the public.

The recreation centre and gymnasium are also closed, except for vaccination clinics.