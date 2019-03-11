Sioux Lookout OPP search for suspect in Monday's break and enter incident

Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout, Ont., are asking for the public's help in solving a break and enter at a private residence on Monday.

Police said they received a report of a break and enter on Monday that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

An unknown person gained entry to a parked vehicle and garage located in the area of Queen Street and Fourth Avenue, according to a written release issued Wednesday by OPP.

Although no items seem to be missing, damage from the occurrence is expected to exceed $1,000.

OPP are requesting anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sioux Lookout detachment at 807-737-2020.