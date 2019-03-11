Skip to Main Content
Sioux Lookout OPP search for suspect in Monday's break and enter incident

Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout, Ont., are asking for the public's help in solving a break and enter at a private residence on Monday.

Damage from the occurrence is expected to exceed $1,000

Sioux Lookout OPP are asking for the public's help in solving a break and enter at a private residence on Monday. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC)

Police said they received a report of a break and enter on Monday that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

An unknown person gained entry to a parked vehicle and garage located in the area of Queen Street and Fourth Avenue, according to a written release issued Wednesday by OPP.

Although no items seem to be missing, damage from the occurrence is expected to exceed $1,000.

OPP are requesting anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sioux Lookout detachment at 807-737-2020.

