Roofs damaged, trees and power lines felled by winds from storm that hit Sioux Lookout

Municipal officials in Sioux Lookout are assessing damage after a storm with high winds passed through the northwestern Ontario town.

Sioux Lookout municipal clerk Brian MacKinnon said there was significant damage from the Wednesday evening wind, downing many trees, power lines and causing damage to a number of buildings.

MacKinnon said the roof of a local hotel was partly blown off during the storm.

Multiple facilities, including the public library, municipal office and recreation centre are reported to have sustained damage to their roofs.

As of Thursday morning, many areas of the community were without electricity. Sioux Lookout Hydro said crews were working to clear the main feeder lines. The Hudson area of the community is expected to be without power until late afternoon or into the evening.

Crews from Synergy North, the utility that services Thunder Bay and Kenora, are being sent to assist with restoring power to rural areas.

MacKinnon said some roads were blocked by downed trees, but efforts are ongoing to clear the debris.