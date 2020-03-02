No liability for police in Sioux Lookout man's injury: SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has ended an investigation into injuries sustained by a Sioux Lookout man, saying there's no liability on the part of police.

The injury occurred on Nov. 29, 2019. Sioux Lookout police officers were dispatched to a Tim Hortons after receiving a report about an altercation there, the SIU said in a media release.

Responding officers placed a 22-year-old man under arrest, and took him to the police station.

While lodged in a cell, the man fell twice from his bed to the cell floor. A few days later, the man reported he'd sustained a jaw injury.

In the release, SIU director Joseph Martino said the agency reviewed video footage from both the Tim Hortons, and police headquarters.

"Based on the information derived from these preliminary inquiries, it is evident that there is patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer is concerned in relation to the man's reported injury," Martino said in a statement.

Martino said the injury likely occurred during the altercation between the man and another individual at Tim Hortons, which was caught on tape.

However, Martino writes, if the injury did occur while the man was in custody, there is no evidence indicating conduct by police played any role.

"Rather, the injury is likely to have been self-inflicted in the course of one or the other of the man's falls, or both, captured by the recording," Martino states. "In either event, as I am satisfied at this time that there is no question of criminal liability on the part of a police officer in connection with the man's injury, the investigation is hereby discontinued, and the file is closed."