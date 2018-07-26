Sioux Lookout OPP ask for public's help in sexual assault investigation

Sioux Lookout OPP are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect responsible for a sexual assault earlier this month.

Police said on July 11, 2018 at approximately 11:16 p.m. they were called to the trail between Queen Elizabeth District High School and Sutton Place apartment building and found an injured woman laying on the ground.

The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment and suffered serious injuries.

According to Thursday's release, an investigation revealed that the woman had been sexually assaulted.

She is currently in stable condition.

OPP are asking anyone with information regarding the person responsible for the assault to contact Sioux Lookout OPP or Crime Stoppers.