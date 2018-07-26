Sioux Lookout OPP search for male suspect with weapon after robbery at private home

Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout, Ont., are asking for the public's help after a robbery at a private residence on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers were called to the area of Third Avenue at about 5 a.m. after an unknown man entered a residence carrying a weapon and demanded money from the homeowner.

According to Thursday's written release, the suspect took a small amount of cash and then left the scene on foot.

Officers were unable to locate anyone in the surrounding area.

Police describe the male suspect as being approximately 18 to 21 years of age and about 5'10" to 6' tall, with a medium build, brown eyes, and shoulder length black hair.

Police said the man was clean shaven, and wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

OPP is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Sioux Lookout detachment or Crime Stoppers.