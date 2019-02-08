OPP advise motorists to drive carefully as 'families will be returning' from Little Bands Hockey

Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout, Ont., are reminding motorists to slow down and drive according to the road conditions this week, as a number of families will be returning home from the Little Bands Hockey Tournament in Dryden.

Police said on Thursday evening that they responded to a number of motor vehicle collisions in the past 24 hours.

Approximately 15 to 25 cm of snow fell across the northwestern Ontario region since Wednesday evening and officials with Environment Canada issued a winter storm and snowfall warning for regions east of Lake Superior on Thursday afternoon.

According to a written release from OPP, some of the collisions were due to motorists driving too quickly, while others were due to wildlife on the roads.

"We just want to ensure everyone makes it home safely," Staff Sgt. Karl Duewel stated, "it's best to wait the storm out and don't take the risk."

Motorists are also encouraged to check the Ministry of Transportation Ontario website before leaving as a number of highways are closed or in poor condition due to the storm.