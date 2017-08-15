Child care programs reopen in Sioux Lookout, Ont.

Sioux Lookou, Ont., is once again offering daycare programming, but at reduced hours.

The municipality announced Tuesday that preschool and toddler programming is now available at the Biidaaban Children's Centre.

Programming runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and children and parents will be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival.

The Sioux Lookout Mountain Children's Centre remains closed due to staffing limitations.

Sioux Lookout continues to resume services at its recreation centre, as well.

Currently, the main lobby and reception desk is open to the public, but the municipality said the track, squash courts, and weight and cardio rooms, will reopen on a staggered schedule in August. However, no further information about opening dates was provided.

The arena will remain closed for at least the month of August, the municipality said in a media release.

The sauna will remain closed until provincial restrictions are lifted, and the gym will only be open Monday and Wednesday mornings to allow small groups to play pickle ball.

Anyone visiting the recreation centre will be required to wear a mask when entering the building.

The municipality said it will put memberships on hold for anyone uncomfortable using the facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.