Sioux Lookout continues with reopening process

The Municipality of Sioux Lookout is reopening more facilities that had been temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.

In a media release, the municipality announced several of its facilities will reopen to the public on July 13.

They include:

The municipal office

The economic development department

The emergency services department and Sioux Lookout fire hall

The public works department

And the recreation and culture department

All visitors to any municipal building will need an appointment to gain access, and will be required to wear a mask while inside.

The municipal office and economic development department will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The emergency services department will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Public works will operate from 9 a.m. to noon, and then 1-4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

And the front desk of the recreation and culture department will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

"We are eager to welcome the public back to our facilities, but we do ask that all of the restrictions and requirements for admittance are followed, so that we can do our part to reduce the likelihood of transmission of COVID-19, thereby protecting our staff and visitors to our facilities," Michelle Larose, Sioux Lookout CAO, said in a statement.

Some facilities will remain closed for the time being, the municipality said.

Those include the fitness centre, gymnasium, arena, and municipal children's centres.