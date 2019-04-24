Sioux Lookout's Maternal-infant Support Worker Program celebrates its first 6 graduates

The six inaugural graduates of a landmark new program in Sioux Lookout, Ont., are now supporting mothers in remote First Nations as they prepare to give birth.

The Maternal-infant Support Worker certificate program, offered at the Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre, aims to provide enhanced skills to community health representatives, to ensure that hundreds of new mothers, their infants and families maintain their health before and after childbirth.

"I've been working with maternal-child health for about eight years now, and there's always so much to learn about pregnancy," said Carmel Meekis, from Sandy Lake First Nation, and a graduate of the program. She said she's "passionate" about helping mothers and their infants.

The 20-week class is a collaboration between the health centre, Confederation College, and Lakehead University's Centre for Rural and Northern Health Research.

Through a mix of Western and traditional teaching, instructor Leanne Tyler, said the graduates learned how to "approach working with families that might be dealing with addictions and overcrowding." Having worked for nearly 30 years as a nurse with young Indigenous families, she said alcohol and substance abuse are common.

Expectant mothers may also be forced to travel hours away from their homes to access proper birthing facilities, and are often "away from their families for six to eight weeks," Tyler adds.

The graduates are now conducting regular home visits with expectant families to help alleviate the isolation and fear they may have as they prepare to leave, as well as provide support for when the families return home.

After completing a series of workshops, the graduates are now equipped to promote basic health measures, including stress management, coping skills, and self care. The last week of the program was spent shadowing healthcare professionals at the Sioux Lookout health centre.

Tyler said it's important that those from the community be part of the solution to health and social issues in remote First Nations.

"The answer isn't in Toronto or Ottawa, or even in Thunder Bay or Sioux Lookout," she explained. "[We're] shifting the top-down model for decision-making."

The inaugural class includes:

Summer Barkman, Kitchenumaykoosib Inniwug First Nation

Julie Kenequanash, Weagamow Lake First Nation

Priscilla King, Kingfisher Lake First Nation

Carmel Meekis, Sandy Lake First Nation

Dolly Nymark, Mishkeegogamang First Nation

Edna Winter, Kingfisher Lake First Nation

For future classes, Tyler said she hopes to include a module that will teach students to support couples from the LGBTQ community, and hopes to extend the students' in-hospital practicum.

The second cohort of students began their training in early April, and are set to graduate in August.