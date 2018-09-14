The municipal council in Sioux Lookout announced Monday in a written release that it is "pleading with all governments" – federal, provincial, municipal and First Nations – to work with the small northwestern Ontario community, which is 400 km northwest of Thunder Bay, to "meaningfully address the crisis of mental health, addictions and homelessness so visible on the streets" of the town.

"The community of Sioux Lookout has had a long history of relations with Indigenous Peoples. We have shared challenges and difficult times together. The recent widely reported arrest of a youth in Sioux Lookout creates a focal point for positive change," the release stated.

According to Mayor Doug Lawrance, Ontario Provincial Police in the community receive 10,000 calls for service each year, and more than 90 per cent of those calls are related to mental health and addictions.

'Nowhere else to go' other than jail cell

He said, at present, there are few options to help someone who is in trouble on the streets, and is also likely to be homeless and quite possibly drunk.

"The emergency department at the hospital, which is funded by the Ministry of Health, won't take them because they're simply intoxicated, the homeless shelter isn't equipped to take people in that kind of a state because it's already overcrowded and the shelter just can't deal with them," Lawrance said.

"There's no detox. There's no addictions treatment and there's nowhere else to go. So it's back to the detachment and then it's an endless cycle through the justice system with no alternative in the justice to treating this except through criminalization."

He said he would like to see the formation of a task force, similar to the Four Party Agreement which lead to the creation of the community's Meno Ya Win Health Centre, and stressed the importance of including representatives from the Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Grand Council Treaty 3 "to help the people who need the help."

Many impacted by 'colonialism, historic trauma'

He explained in the release that "as a community, we are faced with complex and varied challenges as a direct and consequential result of colonialism and historic trauma. Many Indigenous Peoples of the area and region have been impacted by failed government policies and the colonial mindset: dislocation from traditional territory, encroachment on traditional lands; and the failure of assimilation policies such as Indian Residential Schools and Sixties Scoop."

"When it comes to the impacts of intergenerational and historic trauma on the Indigenous population, Sioux Lookout is undeniably impacted. We see and acknowledge the tragic realities of the social and health conditions of those adversely impacted on a daily basis."

Lawrance said the community has been advocating for years for a fully resourced resourced emergency shelter, detox facilities, addictions treatment, safe houses for youth and women, transitional and supportive housing, alternative justice methodologies, and "simply for recognition of the unique challenges faced by the community and all the people of Sioux Lookout."

'Meaningful dialogue at table of common understanding'

"The Municipality is committed to engage in meaningful dialogue at a table of common understanding. As a community and people we must speak to one another in direct and respectful ways," the release added.

Letters have been sent to stakeholders at the First Nations, provincial and federal governments, and according to the release, "the Municipality anticipates a prompt, positive response to this call to action."

Lawrance said he will also be raising the issue at the Chiefs of Ontario meetings in Toronto.

The release noted the work already undertaken by the municipality, in partnership with a variety of stakeholders: