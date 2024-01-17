For decades, residents of Canada's northern communities have qualified for a federal tax deduction program aimed at addressing their higher cost of living — but it doesn't apply to Sioux Lookout, Ont.

Reece Van Breda wants that changed.

The Sioux Lookout councillor has been drawing support from neighbouring communities as he looks to lobby the federal government to include his constituents in the program.

Known as northern residents deductions , those who live in the prescribed northern zone can claim a residency deduction on their income taxes for up to $22 per day, a travel deduction for two vacation trips per year and unlimited medical travel. Anyone living in the prescribed intermediate zone is eligible for half the deduction amounts.

While nearby municipalities, including Red Lake, Pickle Lake and Ear Falls, are still located within the intermediate zone, Sioux Lookout was removed in the 1990s even though Ear Falls and Sioux Lookout share the same latitude.

"It's more about righting a wrong that we should have not been taken off of it in the first place," Van Breda told CBC News.

Why Sioux Lookout was removed

CBC News reached out to Ottawa's Department of Finance for comment on why the town was exempted from the program.

A spokesperson, Benoit Mayrand, said in an email that the program first launched in 1987. Until 1991, eligibility was based on a community-by-community approach, which "raised fairness concerns, as residents of some neighbouring communities were treated differently even though they often shared common workplaces, services, and cultural and recreational facilities."

In 1988, a task force made to assess the program resulted in the creation of the northern and intermediate zones based on:

Climate severity.

Growing degree days.

Heating degree days.

Ecoclimatic regions.

Permafrost cover.

Population.

Distance to the nearest urban centre.

Latitude.

"The task force attempted to minimize border delineation problems by having as much separation as possible between qualifying and non-qualifying communities," Mayrand said.

"Sioux Lookout is located south of the intermediate zone boundary, and consequently residents do not qualify for the northern residents deductions."

In a followup email, CBC asked the Department of Finance whether the government would reconsider the current zones given how much time has passed as well as the rising cost of living, but no immediate response was provided.

Affordability in the north

While Sioux Lookout has a permanent population of about 5,800, thousands of others from 33 surrounding First Nations travel to the town for medical appointments and social services.

Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa told CBC News he would like to see Sioux Lookout qualify for the tax relief program, especially considering the added pressures it faces as a regional hub.

"The cost of living is very different from what you would see perhaps in Toronto, perhaps even Thunder Bay, even from Dryden is very different because you're so far away from Highway 17," Mamakwa said.

Sioux Lookout is about 60 kilometres off the TransCanada Highway and doesn't have access to natural gas for home heating. Van Breda, who lives in a mobile home, said the cost of hydro has risen significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reece Van Breda, a councillor for Sioux Lookout, is pushing for Ottawa to reassess the criteria for the tax relief program so residents can be included. (Submitted by Reece Van Breda)

"For myself and a lot of other people too, we're actually on a payment plan to pay our monthly hydro bills," he said.

While Red Lake has mining, Ear Falls has the Generating Station and Dryden has its paper mill, Sioux Lookout doesn't have a large industrial tax base to fall back on, "so any time there is any sort of tax increase, the residents of Sioux Lookout feel it the most," Van Breda said.

Councils in Red Lake, Ear Falls, Alberton, Fort Frances and Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls have passed motions in support of Van Breda's vision to have Sioux Lookout put back on the northern allowance map.

Next, he plans to bring his concerns to the Kenora District Municipal Association's annual general meeting in February, and later at the annual Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association conference.

"I'm here to fight not just for Sioux Lookout, but for every northwestern Ontario community because we all know that the cost-of-living crisis is affecting everybody in every community in its own way," Van Breda said.

CBC News reached out to Kenora MP Eric Melillo and received a written statement from director of parliamentary affairs, Jordan Erickson, on Melillo's behalf.

"Expanding the northern residents deductions have been part of previous Conservative platforms. Conservatives are the only party fighting for affordability in the north," the statement says.

The rest of the statement focused on the Conservative Party's platform to cut the federal carbon tax as a means of making life more affordable.

What is 'north enough'?

While the federal government uses specific boundaries for the northern allowance program, longtime Red Lake resident Mercedes Hopf pointed out that "north" is a fairly relative term.

"It's subjective, right? What do you mean by 'north'? It depends on the person what they feel is north," Hopf said.

Still, she was surprised to learn Sioux Lookout wasn't considered "north enough" for the tax relief program.

"It truly is a northern community. Things are spread out and it's not like in a city where you can just go to the next block and get something," she said.

Hopf is grateful she qualifies for the program and supports Sioux Lookout being included, but said more needs to be done to ensure residents who do qualify are aware the program exists and know how to apply.

"When you're first starting income taxes, and if you do it on your own, they don't recognize that because it's not blatant in their description in the tax forms," she said. "It's not very clear — they don't say, 'Well, if you live in the north, look for this form.'"