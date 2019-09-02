OPP charge Sioux Lookout man with second-degree murder

A 34-year-old Sioux Lookout man is facing a murder charge over the death of another man in the northern Ontario town on Saturday.

OPP said officers were called to Front Street in Sioux Lookout at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday with reports of a disturbance.

A 22-year-old man was taken from the scene to a local hospital, where he later died of undisclosed injuries.

OPP have identified the deceased as 22-year-old Skylar Meshake of Sioux Lookout.

OPP said Felix Wesley has been charged with second-degree murder in Meshake's death.

Wesley remains in custody.

No further details have been provided.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-807-737-2020 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 or tipshelp.com.