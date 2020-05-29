OPP seek missing 13-year-old girl in Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout OPP are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Lacoya Oombash was last seen May 27 in the King Street area in Sioux Lookout. She was reported missing the next day.

She's described as being five feet, seven inches tall and 170 pounds, with shoulder-length, wavy orange hair and brown eyes.

Oombash was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and dark green track pants when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.