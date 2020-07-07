No further positive COVID-19 tests at Sioux Lookout hospital

There have been no further confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Sioux Lookout hospital after six staff there tested positive for the virus in mid-June.

In a media release, the Meno Ya Win Health Centre said it had conducted widespread testing on staff and physicians at the facility following the positive test results. Contact tracing was also done, and no contacts of the positive cases tested positive.

"All cases and contacts are out of isolation," said Dr. Ian Gemmill, acting medical officer of health

with the Northwestern Health Unit. "It is great news that none of the positive cases resulted in further infections in the community."

Staff at the hospital continue to adhere to strict hand hygiene protocols, and wear face masks and other personal protective equipment.