Long-term care bed shortage causing capacity pressure at Sioux Lookout, Ont., hospital

The Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre is facing capacity challenges, operating with average occupancy levels as high as 122 per cent over the last few months.

The 60-bed acute care hospital in northwestern Ontario has frequently had to accommodate between 65 and 75 patients, said health centre president and chief executive officer Heather Lee.

"It is unusual for our hospital to be so over capacity but we believe it's because of the rising number of patients who are awaiting long-term care and they end up doing that in hospital because they're unable to stay at home any longer," Lee said.

There is concern the demand could continue to build over the coming months as flu season progresses, she acknowledged.

Lee said hospital staff are forced to put patients in what she described as "unconventional spaces," like hallways, that are not typically used as treatment rooms.

"It's not the most optimal place to provide care. We prefer to have patients in an in-patient room. We have the spaces completely set up to provide the care we need to," Lee said, adding it's difficult to ensure the same level of privacy for patients treated in hallways compared to in-patient rooms.

The health centre also operates the 20-bed William George Extended Care Facility, which Lee said has a wait list of between three and five years. There is currently a ratio of one-long term care bed for every 1,500 people in the northern sub-region of the North West Local Health Integration Network.

The former Liberal provincial government in May 2018 announced plans for a 76-bed expansion to the long-term care facility, ultimately creating a 96-bed facility. Following the provincial election, the commitment was reaffirmed by the Ford government in October 2018.

"It's a slow process and that doesn't really match the urgency of the escalating need for those beds," Lee said. "It creates a ripple effect."

Rebecca Bozzato, the press secretary to Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton, said the ministry "continues to actively work" with Sioux Lookout to advance the project, but did not provide a firm timeline for when the beds are expected to be available.

"The development timeline for each project is dependent on the size and scope of the project and the completion of applicable requirements," Bozzato said. "Generally, once the (long-term care) home operator has a site and financing is secured, (long-term care) beds take an average of 36 months to develop."