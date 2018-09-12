Sioux Lookout OPP seek public's help in homicide investigation

Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout are asking for the public's help after a deceased man was located in the area of Seventh Avenue and Roy Lane on Sept. 5.

The OPP stated in a written statement on Wednesday that the incident is now being considered a homicide and are asking the public for their help.

The force said several vehicles and pedestrians were observed passing by the male victim between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the roadway. Police have not yet released the man's name.

He was wearing light brown pants and a green windbreaker.

OPP said witnesses may have been unaware that the male victim was in distress.

They are asking anyone who was in the area during that time to contact the OPP investigative team Crime Stoppers.