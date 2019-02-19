OPP arrest, charge 32-year-old after homicide in September in Sioux Lookout

Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout say a 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after the death of a 40-year-old man last year.

Police said on Sept 5 2018, George Tait of Sachigo Lake First Nation was found injured in the area of Seventh Avenue and Roy Lane.

He later died from his injuries, the OPP said.

According to a written release from police, investigators determined his death was a homicide and have been "actively pursuing all leads in this case."

On Friday, OPP said they arrested a 32-year-old man from Lac Seul First Nation and charged him with second degree murder.

Police said he was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear by video on April 3 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden.