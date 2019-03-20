The much awaited new high school in Sioux Lookout, Ont., opened its doors and welcomed students and staff for the first time on Monday.

"Watching our students enter their new building and explore the hallways was a moment in time that is hard to put into words," Sioux North High School principal, Wayne Mercer stated in a written release on Monday. "Our students and staff deserve this building and all the opportunities the new space offers is exciting.

In April 2014, the Keewatin Patricia District School Board (KPDSB) received $30 million to build Sioux North High School as a replacement for Queen Elizabeth District High School.

According to the KPDSB, the new secondary school features:

large windows and glass features, allowing for plenty of natural light and open spaces.

a sizeable multi-purpose cafeteria/auditorium with full dramatic arts capabilities including telescopic seating.

new state of the art equipment and spaces for shop classes, science labs and food and nutrition programs.

new furniture.

large, bright library with a wall of windows including seating options and work stations for students.

gym with a hardwood floor and large windows for lots of natural light.

new music room with skylights and all new instruments to support the music program.

The new library at the Sioux North High School features large windows for lots of natural light and a variety of seating options and work stations for students. (Keewatin Patricia District School Board/Submitted)

"It is an incredibly proud day and one that we will remember forever. The young people of Northern Ontario deserve nothing but the best, and it is my hope as Director of Education we have made this possibility a reality," said Director of Education Sean Monteith.

"All this couldn't have been possible without the work of so many people, as principal of the school, thank you to my staff and all the Board employees who have worked tirelessly to get the building ready," Mercer said in the release.