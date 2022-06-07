As flood waters recede, northwestern Ontario communities turn attention to cleanup, mitigation

As flood waters in the area recede, the northwestern Ontario municipality of Sioux Lookout is now shifting its focus to cleaning up, and preparing for the future.

"Some people have dumpsters parked in front of their homes, and they're ripping out insulation and drywall for the two or three feet that were soaked in water," explained Sioux Lookout Mayor Doug Lawrance.

"Along the shore, there's all manner of debris," he said. "From tires that might have been incorporated into the lakeside retaining walls to wood that comes from docks to flagpoles, Styrofoam, life jackets."

Water levels across the region are dropping, according to the Lake of the Woods Secretariat. The Lake of the Woods fell by one centimetre in the last week, while Namikan Lake has returned to normal summer levels.

Rainy Lake remains high, but is dropping sharply, while Lac Seul is expected to fall by three to five centimetres over the coming week; the outflow from Lac Seul was reduced earlier this week.

Northwestern Ontario is among areas of Canada, including the Northwest Territories, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, that dealt with significant spring flooding this year.

In northwestern Ontario, in April and May, there was three times the precipitation compared to the same time last year, according to figures from the Ontario government. Several communities in the region became eligible for disaster assistance following the floods.

Sioux Lookout Mayor Doug Lawrance said the town is looking at ways it can mitigate future flooding. (Jeff Walters / CBC)

Lawrance said about 30 homes in Sioux Lookout, as well as a downtown hotel that had been converted into a apartments, were damaged by flooding. The amount of damage varies, but some residents were forced out of their homes. Some have not yet been able to return, and the Red Cross has been assisting people in finding temporary accommodations.

Lawrance said the town has been meeting with residents of Sioux Lookout's hardest-hit neighbourhoods.

The meetings has seen town representatives, including Lawrance, talking to the residents: "[We're] getting their input on some of the reconstruction and how we can help, and how we can mitigate it for future events," he said. "Some of the roads are going to be quite impacted by work that we have to do here. Some of them are narrow roads, so we want to get the neighborhoods on board."

"We've met with two neighborhoods so far and we have at least one more to go next week."

Another focus for Sioux Lookout, Lawrance said, is making changes to help mitigate future flooding.

"There'll be two roads, at least, that have to be raised considerably," he said, adding the town is also working to determine "what works to protect homes from incoming water, and what's workable in terms of the level of their homes and their driveways."

Lawrance said the town is also looking at making changes to its drainage system, and is also hoping to work with the province to develop a system that could help predict high water levels.

"I liken it to the forest fire hazard warnings," he said. "We know what the conditions in the bush [are] in the fall before, whether it's dry or wet or whatever, we know the snowpack and how much snow is falling."

"But we don't know how wet or dry spring is going to be," he said. "Really, what doubled-up on a really high snowfall this year was a really wet April-May.

"Even just some predictive tool that gives us some some measure of the risk of extreme high water would be really helpful for the municipality, and the people who live close to the water."