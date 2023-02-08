Conversations about a need for housing in Sioux Lookout Ont., have intensified, as the community comes together to support seniors displaced by a weekend fire.

OPP said there were no injuries, but 28 seniors were displaced from their homes. The building has 37 units, and 11 will need to be completely rebuilt.

The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday at Patricia Plaza, an independent-living facility in the northwestern Ontario town, which is operated by the Kenora Services Board (KDSB).

"We're very thankful and grateful," said Henry Wall, KDSB CAO. "The fact that no one was hurt in the fire, and that all fire systems, suppression systems, worked as they should have, and that the evacuation plans worked ... we're incredibly grateful given just how tragic it could have been."

Wall said all displaced residents are doing well, and have found short-term housing.

Repairs underway

Wall said work is underway to get a majority of the housing units cleaned up and repaired as needed.

"We don't want to set unrealistic timelines, but there's a few things that we need to get done," he said, adding that includes an environmental assessment to make sure everything is safe, and installing a new fire panel, as the one in the facility was damaged.

"Once that's in place, there are units that just need to be cleaned," he said. "We have some units that were water damaged as a result of the fire suppression, and so those obviously will take a little bit longer to get back into operation."

Wall said the goal is to have seniors back in their homes in the next two weeks.

For residents affected by the loss of the other 11 units, Wall said the KDSB will be working with them to find long-term accommodations.

Community support 'incredible'

Wall said Sioux Lookout is facing a housing crisis, and said watching the community come together to support the displaced residents has been "incredible."

"From the First Step Women's Shelter to the [Nishnawbe-Gamik] Friendship Centre to Sioux Lookout Supportive Housing, to Meno Ya Win [Health Centre], Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority, and all the families really pitching in, fully understanding just how short housing options are, but trying to make the best in terms of supporting elders and seniors in this case," he said. "Without that commitment it would be a much more stressful situation."

Wall said the fire indicates the need for a broader community discussion around senior's housing.

Henry Wall, chief administrative officer for the Kenora District Services Board, said community support for the seniors displaced by Saturday's fire has been "incredible." (Logan Turner/CBC)

"We have 37 units that could have been lost, and we've lost eleven out of 37," he said. "This could have been so different. And we're so fortunate that we didn't have a loss of life, just given the number of seniors and elders inside this complex who really should be in long term care."

"We're very fortunate that we have had a whole team of first responders that did phenomenal work, but I think we need to ask ourselves, did we get lucky? And do we not need to push to have more housing options for seniors in our communities, especially when it comes to extended care and long term care options for seniors?"

OPP in Sioux Lookout said the cause of the fire remains undetermined, but no foul play is suspected.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Municipality of Sioux Lookout also thanked the community for its response to the fire.

"It is incredible to see how quickly our community can pull together in an emergency," fire chief Rob Favot said in a statement. "We are truly grateful for the outstanding show of support from the businesses, organizations, and individuals who rushed in to help this weekend."