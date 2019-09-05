OPP investigate after person struck, killed by train in Sioux Lookout

OPP are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train in Sioux Lookout early Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the Canadian National train yard in the area of Third Avenue and Front Street at about 12:05 a.m. with reports of a person being struck by a train there.

Responding officers found the person to be deceased.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to take place Friday in Kenora, police said, to confirm the identity of the deceased.

OPP and CN police continue the investigation, however on Thursday, OPP said foul play is not suspected.